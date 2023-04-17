Albuquerque Public Schools releases 2023-24 bell schedules
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools released its bell schedules Monday for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
Starting in the 2023-24 year:
- High school students will go from 8:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. (7:25 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. currently)
- Middle school students will go from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. (8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. currently)
Elementary school times will be split into two groups:
- 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for Group 1
- 8:05 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. for Group 2
Tamara Lopez is looking into the APS district’s decision-making process on these schedules. We’ll have more tonight at 5.