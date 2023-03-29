Albuquerque Rail Yards will soon be home to New Mexico Media Academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s film industry brought in nearly $900 million last year.

On Wednesday, officials announced a $40 million investment into the Albuquerque Rail Yards’ “boiler room” to create a collaborative workspace – the New Mexico Media Academy.

The NMMA is possible through a partnership between CNM, the City of Albuquerque, and the state. Students will get hands-on learning in the film industry while working with some big film companies in the state, like Netflix and 828 Studios, as well as a partnership with the IATSE Local 480 Film Union.

At the academy, students will have easier access to internships and apprenticeships with local film projects.

There’s another big addition too – the space will be the new home to CNM’s Film and Digital Media Program.

“We’ll have a screen room that’s going to be over here, we’re going to have three stages, we’ll have a volumetric stage, we’ll have a big mill at the end, and we’ll have two stories of classrooms,” said Tim Forrest, director of the CNM film program.

Construction is slated to start sometime this fall, with a plan to open doors to students in August 2025.