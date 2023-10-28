Albuquerque ranked #1 safest city for trick-or-treating in 2023
A new ranking from Life360 says Albuquerque is the safest city in the United States for trick-or-treating in 2023.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —A new ranking from Life360 says Albuquerque is the safest city in the United States for trick-or-treating in 2023.
The family-based location-sharing app compared 300 cities based on the “percentage increase in week-over-week increase in activity use on October 31st on the Life360 app.” The top 10 safest cities are listed below.
- Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM
- Tulsa, OK
- Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL
- Dayton, OH
- Knoxville, TN
- Memphis, TN
- Tyler-Longview, TX
- Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
- Evansville, IN
- Greenville-Spartanburg, SC
KOB 4 spoke with several Albuquerque parents about the ranking and their safety concerns heading into Halloween weekend.