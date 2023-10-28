Albuquerque ranked #1 safest city for trick-or-treating in 2023

Griffin Rushton | KOB

Albuquerque ranked #1 safest city for trick-or-treating in 2023

A new ranking from Life360 says Albuquerque is the safest city in the United States for trick-or-treating in 2023.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —A new ranking from Life360 says Albuquerque is the safest city in the United States for trick-or-treating in 2023.

The family-based location-sharing app compared 300 cities based on the “percentage increase in week-over-week increase in activity use on October 31st on the Life360 app.” The top 10 safest cities are listed below.

  1. Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM
  2. Tulsa, OK
  3. Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL
  4. Dayton, OH
  5. Knoxville, TN
  6. Memphis, TN
  7. Tyler-Longview, TX
  8. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
  9. Evansville, IN
  10. Greenville-Spartanburg, SC

KOB 4 spoke with several Albuquerque parents about the ranking and their safety concerns heading into Halloween weekend.