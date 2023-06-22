Albuquerque ranks 11th best city for dog parks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque was named one of the top 25 dog park cities in the nation. In a new study from LawnStarter, Albuquerque is ranked 11th.

“We know this and I’m glad that our city is getting some national recognition that it deserves through this ranking,” said Dave Simon, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department director. “We have been working on dog parks now for a decade, so we have learned a thing or two and we have learned about what kinds of surfaces dogs like and what dog owners like.”

Simon said the city is working to improve the quality of life for people and their four-legged friends – including revamping some of the most popular dog parks.

One of those parks is the Rio Grande Triangle dog park which is getting a major “doggy facelift.”

“We are putting in about $270,000 into this park,” Simon said. “Completely redoing most of the surfacing, adding in a lot more turf, and redoing the irrigation so we can plant more trees to shade this park.”

According to Simon, the department has more developments coming down the pipeline with dog parks. To find a dog park near you, click here.