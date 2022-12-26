Albuquerque, Rio Rancho offer free Christmas tree recycling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — PNM and the cities of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho are offering free Christmas tree recycling. More than 10,000 trees are expected to be recycled at the New Mexico sites.

The trees will be ground into mulch, which can be used to provide a better growing environment for plants. The public can pick up free mulch from these trees at four of the five recycling locations, while supplies last.

Trees must have all decorations removed (tinsel, lights, tree stands, etc.). Trees will be accepted at the following locations:

Albuquerque

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 – Sunday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock NE, Albuquerque

Ladera Golf Course, 3401 Ladera Dr NW, Albuquerque

Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros SE, Albuquerque

Rio Rancho

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2020 – Sunday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Rio Rancho Sports Complex, 3501 High Resort Blvd. SE, Rio Rancho

There’s a limit of five trees per resident. Commercial quantities will not be accepted. Only real trees will be accepted, no artificial trees. For more information call 311 or visit www.cabq.gov/solidwaste.