Albuquerque security company CEO released from jail ahead of trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The CEO of a local security company has been released from jail as he awaits trial for aggravated assault.

Aaron Jones, the head of International Protective Services, was arrested by Albuquerque police over the weekend. He’s accused of threatening a man with a gun at the Popeyes on San Mateo, and he is also charged with tampering with evidence.

When police arrived at the Popeyes, they didn’t find a gun on Jones – but they found a pocket knife. Later, police reviewed security footage from the store and saw Jones pull “what appeared” to be a black magazine and put it in his daughter’s purse.

The criminal complaint says he later put a firearm in the purse and his daughter handed the purse to Jones’ business associate before they left.

According to police, Jones denied having a gun on him or using that gun to threaten the victim.

In court Thursday, a judge said it’s troubling that Jones, a former deputy, would take out a gun in the middle of an altercation. However, she decided to release him.

“I do think the nature and circumstance of this alleged crime is serious, that is dangerous,” Judge Jennifer Wernersbach said. “But I also do see Mr. Jones’ history, obviously, and that is 58 or 56 years old without any history, and that this is the first charge of this type.”

The judge said based on the evidence, she believes Jones doesn’t pose a danger to anyone and says there isn’t evidence that indicates he would commit any new crimes.

Because of Jones’ job, the judge emphasized that he has to submit a sworn affidavit saying he is not in possession of any guns. There is a zero tolerance condition for havin guns while he’s out.

In the criminal complaint, police officers said Jones’ daughter and his business associate could also face charges in the future for tampering with evidence.