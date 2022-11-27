Albuquerque sees outburst of holiday crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was a violent Thanksgiving and Black Friday in Albuquerque, at least four people are dead after several incidents across the city.

Now, we’re learning new details about the people involved in two of them.

In an update from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Saturday, deputies revealed they are now investigating two deaths in the North Valley as a murder-suicide.

Deputies revealed 63-year-old Eric Pinkerton shot and killed his wife, and several animals inside their home before killing himself.

BCSO representatives say they were tipped off by a family friend who received a troubling message from Pinkerton.

KOB 4 learned Pinkerton’s wife – Diane Albert – was a Los Ranchos Municipal Court judge.

We reached out to the Los Ranchos mayor Saturday who says the village is sending its thoughts and prayers to the family.

BCSO deputies have not said what may have led to the killing.

Albuquerque police say another man killed his wife before guests showed up on Thanksgiving Day.

62-year-old Karlan Denio is facing an open count of murder after he’s released from the hospital.

The couple was reportedly planning to host a Thanksgiving meal.

Court records say — before that could happen — Denio killed his wife inside their home near Golf Course and Ellison.

Police say a family friend found her mutilated body in a bedroom, after breaking in when no one answered the door.

A criminal complaint also reveals Denio was diagnosed with dementia two years ago.

Police have not yet revealed what may have led to this killing.