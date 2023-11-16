Albuquerque senior center hosts annual billiards tournament

The City of Albuquerque put on a little event Wednesday at a West Side senior center.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The City of Albuquerque put on a little event Wednesday at a West Side senior center. So, KOB 4 stopped by to see how intense things got behind the 8-ball.

It was serious business at the Los Volcanes Senior Center.

“There is some money on the table, so it makes it a little more competitive for a lot of the guys here,” said Michael Duran.

This was the fourth billiards tournament Micheal Duran has put on here.

“I’d say 90, 95% of them are all friendly. A lot of them have their game faces on,” said Duran. “So it’s straight tunnel vision for the trophies out there.”

A lot of the guys knew each other. But when it came down to it, it was handshakes all around – even at the championship table.

People in the hushed crowd said June Sampang was playing with an $800 pool cue. His opponent, Arturo Ortega, was playing with a $20 house cue.

In the end, there are the winners, and there is the reason the city works to bring these people together.

“That’s what it’s all about, it’s the socialization aspect of bringing people together. That’s what makes it the most best time,” said Duran.