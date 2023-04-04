Albuquerque teacher receives Golden Apple award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After a long application and interview process, the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico chose seven exemplary teachers across the state to honor, one by one.

An Albuquerque fifth-grade teacher was the most recent to receive the Golden Apple Excellence in Teaching Award:

“My heart bucket definitely overflows with seeing all the love and support that was shown today,” said Shannon Ryan, a Golden Apple award recipient.

Those honored by the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico will receive a trophy and a professional development stipend.

“Receiving that award of how much love and support that I put out to my students, and then receiving that back tenfold is- there’s no words,” said Ryan.

