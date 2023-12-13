Albuquerque teen sentenced for killing homeless man in 2018

A man who shot and killed a homeless man for fun was in court Tuesday for his sentencing hearing.

A judge sentenced Anthony Gallegos to 18 years minus time served – roughly 15 more years.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to the 2018 murder of Ronnie Ross. He was only 17 at the time.

A second man, Timothy Chavez, was sentenced in September to 13 years for first-degree murder. He was just 15 at the time.

