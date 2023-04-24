Albuquerque teens plead not guilty in double homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two teenagers charged with murder say they’re not guilty.

According to BCSO, 15-year-old Matthew Lopez and 14-year-old Gabriel Lopez were killed in January at a southwest Albuquerque mobile home part on Atrisco Vista Boulevard.

Mario Lange, Marissa Lopez and Querida Lovato, who are each 17 years old, are each facing murder charges in the case. On Monday, Lovato and Lopez pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

A judge said Lopez will find out if she stays in jail until her detention hearing Tuesday, but Lovato was released ahead of her trial, with several conditions.

Lovato is ordered to stay home from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., maintain her schooling, and stay off social media.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies allege that Lovato and Lopez were part of the group that set up a fake drug deal to ambush the Lopez brothers over a stolen gun.

Deputies said the teens discussed the murders over social media, even allegedly talking about robbing the Lopez family of the GoFundMe money raised and shooting up the candlelight vigil.

The third suspect, Mario Lange, was also expected in court Monday, but that was rescheduled for a later date. He is also charged with first-degree murder.

Deputies said Mario is the one who shot Gabriel, but it’s still unclear who shot Matthew.