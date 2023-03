ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are efforts happening across Albuquerque to try and curb some of the city’s most serious crimes – and speeding is on that list.

There’s a growing number of speed cameras going up in hot spots. Montgomery Boulevard has been a priority from the start.

Vandals destroyed the first set of cameras near Montgomery and Eubank, but crews just installed a new set near Montgomery and Wyoming.

Click on the video above for the full story.