Albuquerque to host World Cup watch parties at Civic Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque, New Mexico United, and the Albuquerque Convention Center are teaming up to host World Cup watch parties at Civic Plaza.

City officials said the watch parties will kick off on Monday, Nov. 21 at noon, when the U.S. takes on Wales. Matches will be screened throughout the World Cup. The championship match is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8 a.m.

Free parking will be available for weekend games at the street-level parking lot between Third and Fourth on Marquette.

For the full schedule of watch parties, click here.