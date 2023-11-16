Albuquerque Turkey Trot happening Thanksgiving morning

Are you one of those people who likes to go for a long run on Thanksgiving? We've got some who can tell you about the right event for you.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re one of those people who likes to go for a long, marathon-esque run on Thanksgiving, here’s an event for you.

The Albuquerque Turkey Trot is taking place on Thanksgiving, November 23, at Balloon Fiesta Park. It kicks off at 7:30 a.m., with packet pickup and raceday registration.

There are three events taking place for the Turkey Trot:

Little Turkey Mile (8:30 a.m.) – $15

5k Warmup (8:55 a.m.) and Run/Walk (9 a.m.) – $45

Tot Trot (10 a.m.) – $10

After you trot and before you gobble your food, an awards ceremony and raffle giveaway will take place at 10:15 a.m.

Proceeds will support Watermelon Mountain Ranch, New Mexico’s largest no-kill animal shelter.

For more information, click the video above or click here.