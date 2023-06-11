Albuquerque unveils renovated Barelas Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department unveiled improvements this week to the Barelas Park. It was closed for about a year.

The improvements include a new multi-sport court, lighting, playground equipment, more than 100 new trees, and benches and tables.

KOB 4 spoke to reps with the Parks and Recreation Department who say this is really just the beginning for their plans to revitalize the historic Barelas neighborhood.

“We do the work, for the community so the community can enjoy these beautiful shared spaces. And that parks can really contribute to the wellbeing, wellness, and economic health of our city,” said Dave Simon, director of the city’s Park and Recreation Department.

The Barelas Park was originally constructed in 1974 and has evolved over the years.