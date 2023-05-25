Albuquerque welcomes back pro-wrestling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Pro-wrestling is making its way back to Albuquerque Thursday night, and for many, the wait was long enough.

“Five agonizing years is what it’s been,” said Fred Slow, a pro-wrestling promoter.

Coming to the Historic El Rey Theater is a new pro-wrestling experience – the Duke City Championship Wrestling.

It’s backed by one of the biggest local names in wrestling in the Land of Enchantment, and local Chili’s restaurant manager Joe Singer. But in the ring, he goes by “Hobo Hank.”

“Joe is the wrestling community out here. Hobo Hank is nationwide,” said Slow.

“I’ve been wrestling pro for the last 27 years – I started in 1996,” said Joe ‘Hobo Hank’ Singer. “I was trained just south of Belen actually, and I was 15 years old when I stepped into the ring.”

With the absence of local wrestling in the community, the goal is to grow the sport with their monthly shows and turn it into something bigger.

“As long as we are able to get the support from Albuquerque that we need to keep this venue full, we’ll be able to on a monthly show which will in turn become for weekly broadcast, and that’s really the dream is to have a weekly show,” said Singer.

Some of the money made at these events will help support the Central New Mexico YMCA too.

“A portion of our fundraising through our concession sales with pizzas, candies – we’re talking a cliché throwback event that’s going to support the scholarship program at the ‘Y,'” Slow said.

It’s only a matter of time before local wrestling fans old and new can sit before the ring themselves.

“We have the right people at the right place doing the right thing, so it’s time to bring it back in a big way,” said Singer.

The Duke City Championship Wrestling will take place on tomorrow, May 25 at 7:30 p.m.. Doors open at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.