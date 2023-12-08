Albuquerque Wells Fargo workers to vote on unionization this month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Employees at an Albuquerque Wells Fargo branch will vote on whether they will unionize after announcing their intentions last month.

The vote will take place in-person December 20. It will come a month after a group of six workers at the location near Montgomery and Juan Tabo filed a petition to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board.

A Wells Fargo branch in far western Alaska also filed a union petition. They will vote December 21.

In a letter to Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf, the Albuquerque workers say their location is understaffed.

Workers say they’re often forced to cover more than one job during a shift. They say that raises security concerns, impacts the customer experience, and increases employee burnout. The letter also states workers are underpaid.

The letter continues to say workers’ efforts to voice their concerns with upper management are often ignored or not properly addressed.

MORE: