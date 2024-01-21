Albuquerque woman accused of shooting, killing boyfriend

An Albuquerque woman is accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend Friday night.

Police are charging Roberta Martinez with an open count of murder.

According to court documents, Roberta and her boyfriend got into some sort of argument outside an apartment in southwest Albuquerque.

There is some dispute as to how or why the shooting happened. Martinez is claiming self-defense.

On Saturday, she made her first appearance in court. Prosecutors want her held in jail until trial.