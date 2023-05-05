Albuquerque woman gets national recognition for small business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Four Winds Mechanical is a heating and cooling company that Chauling Armijo took over from her father and uncle. Her work is getting national recognition after years of hard work.

Her grandfather started the company in 1997 before passing it on to his two sons. Armijo worked as a foreman for her father before taking over the company.

“I know the other side of actually being on the roof because I was literally on the roof last week,” Armijo said.

After hitting a wall, she got creative – expanding the heating and cooling company to take on bigger contracts.

“It was very, very hard, the business model that my uncle and my father had before me had run its course,” Armijo said. “I had to find new avenues of getting, basically, money, to put it point blank.”

One of President Joe Biden’s cabinet members, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, awarded Armijo with the 2023 SBA New Mexico Small Business Person Award.

“To kind of take an award and say, ‘Yeah, I did it,’ I feel like it’s not an accurate portrayal – I didn’t do it on my own,” Armijo said. “Many people contributed to me being successful.”