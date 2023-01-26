Albuquerque woman gets stolen specialized RV back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Earlier this month, we told you about an Albuquerque woman with a disability who was stuck in California after her specialized RV was stolen. Now, Jill Silverthorne is back in Albuquerque and her RV was recently found.

However, Jill now only has pictures of her RV. It was found somewhere in east Los Angeles weeks after it was stolen during a trip to California. She says the RV is a mess now.

“I’ve been on this rollercoaster of, ‘Yay I found my perfect car’, ‘Oh dear, can I do this drive?’, ‘Yay, I did it’, ‘Oh now they stole it’,” she said.

It’s a rollercoaster for Jill because she relies on a wheelchair to get around but has always dreamed of traveling. Because of her disability, traveling seemed like a pipe dream. Then, she saved up and bought her RV, complete with a wheelchair lift and other components.

“It took me years to save that money, and I still needed the help of my friends,” Jill said.

The RV is now at a repair shop out west. The seats, TVs and even the wheelchair were ripped out and it’s unclear what her insurance will cover.

Jill’s electric wheelchair was also nowhere to be found. At home, she is borrowing a different electric wheelchair for now.

“Trying to stay in a positive attitude and not throw myself a pitty party because nobody brings balloons anyway. Might as well stay as positive and in the moment as I can,” she said.

Police have reportedly not made any arrests in this case. A GoFundMe has been started to help her replace some of the items Jill is missing. You can find that by clicking here.