Albuquerque woman is carjacked, then son’s van is stolen two days later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In September, an Albuquerque family went through the unimaginable.

Isabel Quinones was picking up her husband from Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital when police said she was carjacked by 32-year-old Fernando Granados.

For the Quinones family, the car theft wasn’t the worst thing to happen that night. Police said Granados left Isabel with severe injuries all over her body after partially dragging her while taking off in her car.

Granados was charged with reckless driving resulting in great bodily harm and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Granados became upset while being discharged from the hospital after he was allegedly denied a ride to a treatment facility.

Reports said Isabel was found by hospital security, coughing up teeth covered in her own blood.

Two days after the carjacking – while Isabel was recovering in the hospital – police said someone who is believed to either be Granados or someone connected to him, came to Isabel’s house and stole her son’s van around 3 a.m.

Her son suffers from muscular dystrophy, and his van was specifically made for him and his wheelchair.

“It’s been difficult, I can’t get anywhere, can’t go to the doctors when I’ve had to,” her son said.

The son just had a stroke a few weeks before all of this. Dealing with multiple stolen vehicles has put a strain on his family and their everyday lives.

The Quinones family did get their car back, but there’s still no sign of the van. All they have is the surveillance video their cameras caught of the man driving away with it.

On Thursday, Granados was released from jail. He was granted conditional release while he awaits trial.

“That doesn’t seem to be right, the guy’s out there again,” said Jose Quinones Sr., Isabel’s husband. “It’s ridiculous, I don’t understand.”