Albuquerque woman runs into burning home to rescue dogs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For single mom Jennifer Bunyard, her home on Grace Street holds many family memories. The place she once saw her daughter take her first steps is now unlivable after catching fire earlier this month.

Jennifer’s sister, Stephanie, got out of the home just in time – but realized she didn’t see her three dogs by her side. She ran back in to save them.

“I open the door and smoke just came flooding out, and so I tried to walk in but the smoke was too thick,” Stephanie said. “So I ran around the house, jumped through the window, and two of my dogs were right there and I was able to get them out.”

She also got her third dog that was trapped inside their mother’s room. However, that decision put her in the hospital with permanent lung damage.

“I wasn’t going to leave them,” Stephanie said. “I didn’t even think about it for two seconds, I immediately just went in to go get them. They are my babies.”

While the house is still standing, their insurance estimates thousands of dollars in repairs.

“It was very overwhelming to see where I’ve lived for seven years… just everything we ever had… gone,” Jennifer said.

The family lost all of their clothes and furniture. Jennifer, who is used to lending a helping hand through her work with ARCA, is now overwhelmed with the generosity of her coworkers.

