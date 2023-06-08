Albuquerque’s 2nd Annual Touch-a-Truck happening this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A family-fun event is happening this Saturday where you can interact with Albuquerque first responders and the equipment they work with.

The second annual Touch-a-Truck is happening at Franklin Plaza from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The plaza is at the corner of Central and Juan Tabo.

There will be fire trucks, construction equipment, garbage trucks and city officials there. The Animal Welfare Department will also be doing a pet adoption event, Parks & Rec will have a climbing wall and a DJ will perform.

Organizers stopped by to talk more about it in the video above.