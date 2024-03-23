Albuquerque’s domestic violence commission reflects on first year of service

It has been a year since the City of Albuquerque launched a Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Commission.

“It’s just been really humbling honestly and also very exciting, because in just seeing how collaborative this commission has been to really find solutions, to advocate for survivors, and provide the resources that they need and those barriers and those gaps,” said Teresa Garcia, chairwoman of the commission.

Garcia said the commission fought to change the wording on forms for restraining orders. They collaborated with District Court to make it easier to understand.

Just this week, the commission recommended first responders give what the city calls “lethality assessments” to survivors at each callout.

“If they are labeled as high risk they will be immediately be referred to an organization and also the recommendation is that they get the support that they need,” Garcia said.

Garcia said those assessments would ask about potentially deadly factors, like guns and choking attempts. It could have a life-or-death impact.

The Albuquerque City Council unanimously agreed.

With one year on the books, Garcia said there’s more work to be done.

“So I would put it out there, as well if there are any barriers that survivors are currently experiencing, please let us know so we can have the conversations and see how we can provide support,” Garcia said.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, there’s several resources you can reach out to: