Albuquerque’s Gun Violence Task Force fizzles out amid leadership changes

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller created a Gun Violence Task Force in 2021 to develop citywide strategies, but some members say that hasn't happened.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller created a Gun Violence Task Force in 2021 to develop citywide strategies, but some members say that hasn’t happened.

A three-page executive order from almost three years ago laid out the seriousness of Albuquerque’s problems with gun violence, and the new attempt at reducing it.

“A gap exists with respect to identifying actions that the city can take to prevent and address gun violence,” the order stated.

A member of the task force who wanted to stay anonymous told KOB 4 that the group hasn’t met since last fall, leadership has changed multiple times, and more than a dozen members have left the group. That includes Miranda Viscoli, the copresident of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence.

“We got off because we were over capacity,” Viscoli said. “And we really wanted to keep our boots on the ground and continue the work we were doing.”

Viscoli supported – and still supports – the task force, but recognizes they can come with some challenges.

“Task forces are complicated, right? It’s, you know, we have to figure out what to do, and then how do we execute it,” Viscoli said.

KOB 4 took that question of execution to the task force’s most recent leader, Albuquerque City Councilor Nichole Rogers. She left the group to run for her current position.

“I think there’s more work to be done, I think it was a great state,” Rogers said. “The beautiful thing about this group was it, it was truly an interdisciplinary group.”

The executive order states the task force was only supposed to last two years, and Rogers said she did not ask for an extension. She said they did come up with a report recommending greater access to emergency protective orders – more family and youth support – and a district court diversion program for youth which is already off the ground.

“It really came down to more bigger types of supports that were needed to make sure, especially youth, didn’t continue the cycle,” Rogers said.

Rogers said she’s open to bringing the group back together if that’s what the community wants.

“I think there is still more work to be done,” Rogers said. “Clearly, gun violence is still an issue in our community, especially with our youth. So there is absolutely more work to be done.”