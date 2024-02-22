Albuquerque’s pollen report shows high juniper and elm levels

Pollen is on the rise in Albuquerque. If you've been sneezing or dealing with watery eyes lately, juniper and elm are probably the culprit.

“We are probably going to have a pretty robust pollen season,” said Patrick Hudson, a Senior Environment Health scientist with CABQ.

Peak allergy season is usually later into spring, in March and April. Wind also plays a big factor. Depending on where you are in the city, you can see different pollen counts.

To check on Albuquerque air quality, click here. It is updated daily with the air quality index and pollen count.