‘Al’burrr’querque Polar Bear Plunge’ this Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Are you trying to be a more daring and adventurous person in the new year? Here’s a way you can slide right into that resolution.

The Al’burrr’querque Polar Bear Plunge is happening Saturday at the Sierra Vista Pool in Albuquerque. The plunge starts at 10:30 a.m., with doors opening at 10 a.m.

Organizers say the pool will be at a balmy 40-45°, depending on the weather. You can either take the plunge or slide into the pool.

“The pool has been prepared, cleaned, and returned to swimmable standards comparable to the summer season; the only thing missing is the heat!” officials stated in a news release.

Additional towels will be for sale during the event. Dignitaries will take the first plunge at 10:30 a.m. Then everyone else will take their turn.

The cost to do the plunge is $40. To do the slide, it is $50. You can sign up the day of too.

The event is benefitting the Shanta Strong Swim Fund. All event fees will go to the One Albuquerque Fund to help pay for swimming lesson scholarships.

Organizers will provide refreshments, including hot cocoa. More details are here.