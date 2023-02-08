NMDOT: All EB lanes of I-40 near Laguna Pueblo closed due to fatal car crash

By KOB

LAGUNA PUEBLO, N.M. — All eastbound lanes of I-40 near mile marker 120 are closed due to a fatal car crash.

Officials say the crash involved a single commercial vehicle east of Laguna Pueblo.

NMSP has confirmed one fatality.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.