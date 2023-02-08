NMDOT: All EB lanes of I-40 near Laguna Pueblo closed due to fatal car crash
LAGUNA PUEBLO, N.M. — All eastbound lanes of I-40 near mile marker 120 are closed due to a fatal car crash.
Officials say the crash involved a single commercial vehicle east of Laguna Pueblo.
NMSP has confirmed one fatality.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.
Update-Closure 02/08/2023 03:33PM. Closure, I 40 at MM 121, 28 miles west of Albuquerque. END: unknown
— i40nmroads (@i40nmroads) February 8, 2023