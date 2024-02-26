All Rio Rancho public schools placed on temporary lockout

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — All Rio Rancho public schools are on a precautionary and temporary lockout due to a potential threat received by the RRPS Safety and Security Department.

School officials say that means classes will continue as scheduled, but no one will be allowed to enter or exit any of the campuses until further notice.

“RRPS Safety and Security as well as the Rio Rancho Police Department are continuing to investigate the threat and have advised we take this measure out of an abundance of caution,” school officials said in a message to families.

