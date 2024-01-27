Allegations surface about attorney targeted in ongoing federal investigation

There has been yet another development in the ongoing federal investigation into dozens of recently dismissed DWI cases, multiple Albuquerque police officers, and a local attorney.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina sent a letter to the Law Offices of the Public Defender Commission Friday, which includes allegations about that local attorney, Thomas Clear III.

KOB 4 named Thomas Clear III days ago after our own research into this case, but this is the first time any top officials are naming him.

The letter claims multiple attorneys in the Public Defender’s Office shared concerns about Thomas Clear III, but upper management ignored them.

Medina wrote that he hopes the Public Defender’s Office will investigate and hold anyone accountable who was “turning a blind eye.”

