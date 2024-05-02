Alleged serial copper thief arrested in Quay County 

Prosecutors have charged Brian Robinson with larceny multiple times, but judges have always released him with conditions.

ALBUQUERQUE., N.M. – We told you about Brian Robinson last month when he was the main suspect in a string of local copper thefts.

His alleged victims have suffered consequences, but records show Robinson has been free to do what he wants – even with a substantial criminal record.

Prosecutors have charged him with larceny multiple times, but judges have always released him with conditions.

Police say this spring he caused more than $100,000 in theft and damage to local businesses.

“What we do in the restaurant business is hard enough. You have an infinite set of challenges in your regular every day and when something like this happens it just compounds that,” said Kevin Roessler, a managing partner at Savoy Bar and Grill in the northeast Heights.

Roessler says they were really put through the wringer in early March. Police say Robinson caused more than $10,000 of damage after stealing copper from inside a transformer.

“Truck was on that side, put straps on it and try to remove it. Shake it off its foundation, if you will,” Roessler said.

Then, the restaurant went dark.

“All the chaos starts where you’re trying to save your product, assess the damage,” said Roessler.

The restaurant wasn’t the only business to suffer. Police say surveillance video shows Robinson’s white truck at several copper wire thefts between March and April, causing $100,000 of damage and theft at several metro businesses.

Investigators picked up Robinson on a warrant Tuesday in Quay County.

“There should be consequences if you’re causing that level of damage in a community,” Roessler said.

Looking at his criminal history, it seems Robinson’s been out and free to do what he wants. He’s waiting for a trial on felony larceny charges set for July.

Other documents show he was charged with two counts of felony larceny in 2022, released from jail, violated his conditions, and then released again.

“Clearly, based on his history, this is an individual who has a serious problem following orders of the court,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

Bregman says he can’t speak on Robinson’s criminal history before he was appointed, but they plan to file to keep Robinson behind bars.

“That’s the only way the community can stay safe and for the victims out there I get it I understand it you’re frustrated, you’re pissed off so are we and we’re going to do something about it,” Bregman said.

Roessler says he’s relieved after Robinson’s arrest, but he wants change.

“For us, we just have to try and move forward. What else can we do in a way of deterrence, and yeah, I hope that there is some solution to not making it easy for these people to continue without consequence,” said Roessler.

MORE: