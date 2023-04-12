Allergy season lasting longer and stronger this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s spring and some of us will enjoy the flowers and grass, while others will feel the brunt of a longer, strong allergy season this year.

New USDA research shows pollen season starts 20 days earlier and can last 10 days longer. There is around 21% more pollen in the air than three decades ago, in fact.

According to the CDC, climate change is one of the reasons for higher pollen concentration and longer pollen seasons.

Spring is typically when tree pollens are the worst in New Mexico. Some of the most common allergens are juniper and cottonwood.

To treat allergy symptoms, doctors say the first line of defense is a nasal spray. However, it’s important to use it correctly.

“So you angle it, angle it opposite hand, opposite nostril, you do each nostril, then a little sniffle,” said Sonya Walsh, a certified nurse practitioner at Optum New Mexico.

Often, allergy symptoms can be confused with flu symptoms. It’s important to note that if you don’t have a fever or you feel itchy, you are most likely experiencing allergies.