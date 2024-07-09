Almanza receives sentence for deadly hit-and-run crash outside River of Lights

The man convicted in the killing of a 7-year-old boy sat in court Tuesday to learn how long he will spend behind bars.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The man convicted in the killing of a 7-year-old boy sat in court Tuesday to learn how long he will spend behind bars.

Three years ago, the community was left heartbroken after Pronoy Bhattacharya was hit and killed while crossing the road with his family after the River of Lights. Sergio Almanza is the man who drove an ATV drunk and ran a red light, hitting them.

The sentencing hearing for Almanza took up much of the afternoon. The courtroom was packed with family and friends of both Pronoy and Almanza.

Last August, Almanza was found guilty of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence, tampering with evidence, and driving an off-highway vehicle on a roadway.

On Tuesday, Pronoy’s mom spoke about her son and his father left a video message about the impact his death has had on the family.

“Today we would’ve celebrated Pronoy’s 10th birthday,” he said. “We would probably have a small gathering with his brothers, some close friends, and family. I know Pronoy would’ve smiled his shy smile and blown out the 10 candles, but Pronoy will never celebrate any of his birthdays again. He is now just a small heap of ash, tucked away in our closet.”

Almanza was sentenced to 27 years in prison, but the judge suspended two years for time already served. The judge said Almanza’s actions after the killing impacted his sentencing, especially since Almanza fled to Mexico.