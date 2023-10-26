Amber Alert canceled after 5-month-old boy found safe

According to New Mexico State Police, Ezra Raphealito has been found safe. The Amber Alert has been canceled.

UPDATE, 8 P.M. THURSDAY: According to New Mexico State Police, Ezra Raphealito has been found safe. The Amber Alert has been canceled. No other details are available at this time.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Santa Clara Police Department is asking the public for help finding Ezra Raphealito, a 5-month-old infant. Ezra was last seen today in Española. He is with Jerdarious Raphealito.

Authorities say Ezra and Jerdarious are traveling west on I-40 from Albuquerque toward Gallup in a 2015 GMC Sierra truck with a false Utah license plate of X601F2. The Santa Clara Police Department has reason to believe that Ezra is in danger.

Jerdarious is 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this New Mexico Amber Alert is asked to call the Santa Clara Police Department at (505) 753-7326 or dial 911.