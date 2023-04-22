Amber Alert issued for 2 New Mexico children

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. – State police have issued an Amber Alert for two boys from Española late Friday night.

Police are seeking the public’s help finding 9-year-old Aldo and 13-year-old Angelo Torrez.

Investigators say they were taken by 33-year-old Laura Pinon. They were last seen in Española.

Officials believe they are traveling in a 2015 red Dodge journey with a New Mexico license plate RNX–643.

9-year-old Aldo Torrez is 4 foot and 4 inches tall with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants with a green strip on the leg.

13-year-old Angelo Torrez is 5 foot and 1 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and hoodie with red and white shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Española police at (505)-753-5555 or dial 911.