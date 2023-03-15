Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Deming girl

DEMING, N.M. — Authorities issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl taken from her home in Deming.

According to New Mexico State Police, two people took 3-year-old Avyanna Gaco-Hernandez from her home on West Third Street. They say this happened after 34-year-old Jaime Gamboa and 33-year-old Adriana Rivas engaged in an altercation with Avyanna’s mother.

Ring video last showed the three of them reportedly walking away from the home. Their destination is unknown.

Gaco-Hernandez is around 3-foot-5 and weighs 45 lbs. She has short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and jean pants, wrapped in a blanket with cartoon characters on it.

Gamboa is a 5-foot-5-inch man, weighing 180 lbs. He has brown eyes, black hair and a goatee. He was wearing a white muscle shirt, dark jean pants and brown work boots.

Rivas is a 5-foot-6-inch man, weighing 200 lbs. She has brown eyes and red hair. Her clothing description is unknown.

Gamboa and Rivas are reportedly acquaintances of Gaco-Hernandez’s mom.

If you have any information, call the Deming Police Department at 575-546-0354 or dial 911.

This case is still under investigation. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.