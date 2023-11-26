Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Artesia girl

ARTESIA, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding missing 2-year-old Lilith Ellis Saturday.

Police say Lilith is two feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. She has blonde hair and eyes, and was last seen in pink and green pajamas.

According to NMSP, Lilith was involved in a violent incident on the 800 block of Cannon and was taken by 54-year-old Ricky Ellis. Rickey is five foot nine inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair.

Police say Ricky is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Officials say they could be traveling in a black 2012 Dodge 1500 pickup truck with bullet holes on the passenger side. It has New Mexico license plate of BLYR36. Their destination is not known.

Anyone with information regarding Lilith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Artesia Police Department at (575) 746-5000 or dial 911.