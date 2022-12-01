American Airlines adds additional flights from ABQ Sunport to Phoenix

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – American Airlines announced they are adding 24 additional direct flights between Albuquerque and Phoenix during the six days surrounding the Super Bowl.

American airlines say it’s adding 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities, including the Albuquerque Sunport.

“We’re very excited that American Airlines is providing this additional service, and we’re happy to have those travelers come through the Sunport to get to those awesome sporting events,” said Jonathan Small with Albuquerque Sunport communications.

According to American Airlines, it is offering a 50% increase in flights to and from Albuquerque and Phoenix from Feb. 9 to Feb. 14 going from four daily flights to and from to six flights.

“So that will mean that American Airlines is providing the highest number of flights to to Phoenix during that time,” said Small.

American airlines says the extra flights account for added traffic going to and from the game. But the Sunport says it doesn’t expect the added flights to cause delays.

“Well, it’s hard to project exactly how many additional passengers we’ll see as a result of these extra flights. But we don’t anticipate big crowds or major changes to our operations, especially being the February’s is one of the slower months for air travel in general,” Small said.

But if you’re hopping on a flight during that period, there are things you can do to make sure you don’t miss your flight.

“We always recommend arriving, you know, hour and a half or two hours ahead of your flight, you know, planning ahead for potential challenges,” said Small.

With the added flights, American Airlines says they will be providing a total of 54 trips between Albuquerque and Phoenix only from Feb. 9 to Feb. 14.