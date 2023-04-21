American Home Furniture plans to move Albuquerque headquarters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — American Home Furniture & Mattress has had its headquarters at Menaul and Carlisle for decades. However, come October, they’ll be packing up and moving to a new hub.

“We were approached with the opportunity to take the old Kmart across the freeway next to where the new Whole Foods is going in,” said Kenton Van Harten, the current owner of American Home Furniture.

The new one-story location is reportedly at about 75,000 square feet, which is about 25,000 less than the old three-story spot.

“Again, trying to make it easier to shop – three stories is a little difficult to try to find what you’re looking for with one floor, it’s much easier,” Van Harten said.

Along with the new opportunity, the change also comes from some safety concerns.

“The crime around here is a bit of an issue and was just an opportunity to kind of refresh the brand,” Van Harten said.

Reps for the company said the relocating won’t be the only renovation they do this year either.

“We have our location next to our warehouse at Comanche off the freeway, and we’re also going to be remodeling and updating that store,” Van Harten said.