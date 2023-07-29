Amid expansion, Intel holds biggest hiring event to date

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Intel held its biggest hiring event to date in the metro Friday. It has been two years since the company announced a $3.5 billion expansion at its Rio Rancho campus. With that, comes hundreds of new jobs.

“They really want people that want to turn a wrench,” applicant Jeffrey Jim said. “That’s what I want to do.”

Jim was one of nearly 600 applicants who showed up to the Rio Rancho Events Center Friday, and that was just the turnout in the event’s first three hours.

“People were lining up at seven in the morning, it was crazy,” Department Manager at Intel Lanette Jaramillo said.

Reps with Intel and New Mexico Workforce Connection said they expected hundreds more applicants before the end of the day. They also said they hope to hire as many locals as possible, but people from out of state are welcome to apply for technician and engineering jobs too.

Rio Rancho’s mayor told KOB 4 the fast-growing city can and will accommodate newcomers.



“We’ve got a very robust housing market right now in the city of Rio Rancho,” Mayor Greggory Hull said. “We’re still considered one of the more affordable communities that you can get into here in the state of New Mexico, and so I think this is the perfect opportunity to get a job, move to Rio Rancho and become a part of the community.”

The interview process at Friday’s event was thorough – Jim told KOB 4 he got to the events center at 9:15 a.m. and did not leave until 12:30 p.m. – but reps said no one was hired on the spot because they still need to run background checks.

“I got an interview in three weeks,” Jim said. “So, I got to work on my interview questions, and I thought I was going to be interviewed today, but I’ll clean it up. I’m going to work on it a little more.”

This hiring event may be over, but Intel’s search for new employees is not.

Folks can apply online, and check out upcoming job events here. For resume help, you can call (505)-843-1900 or email nmworkforceconnection@wccnm.org.