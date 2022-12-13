Angel Fire’s season kicks off this Friday

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. — The winter sports season is about to get into full swing as Angel Fire Resort announced its season will kick off this Friday.

The resort says 3.5 miles of beginner trails, three intermediate trails and three chairlifts will be open. They plan to offer discounted lift tickets until they open up additional trails.

Newly upgrade equipment has allowed them to get a head start on snowmaking, which they say will help in launching new, non-skiing activities, such as a terrain park, a two-lane tubing hill and a sledding hill.

The resort is also planning to launch more kid-centric and couple-centric activities and live music. They’ve also launched a new app and have plans to bring back night skiing, special holiday activities and more.

Angel Fire Resort’s season is set to go through March 19. For more information, click here.