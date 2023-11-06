Animal Humane hosts annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle event

For dog lovers and avid runners, the Doggie Dash and Dawdle is as perfect as it can get.

“We are huge dog people obviously we have four dogs, all rescues, we support animal causes in any way we can. We are outside with a bunch of dog people, so it’s perfect,” said Monique and Ky.

Dog owners got up bright and early to run the 5K with their dogs before the one mile dawdle.

“It was a challenge needless to say but for a 10-year-old senior dog she did fantastic, so very proud of her and her sister Ellie,” said Mark Arambula.

For those who didn’t have a four-legged friend, the Rent-A-Dog tent at Balloon Fiesta Park gave them the opportunity to look at dogs up for adoption, and take them out for a stroll.

“It’s a really fun and unique environment, and you can see, you know, how they interact with other dogs, how they are with your family members. Overall, just kind of have a fun time. It is a great experience to meet adoptable dogs,” said Madison Hatch.

Like Charles Tekverk who has been wanting a dog for a while and decided to make the move.

“10 minutes in she was kind of just walking right next to me like well-behaved and not crazy puppy energy like I was expecting, and my roommate was like ‘You should adopt Bagel,’ and I was like ‘That’s what I was just thinking,’” said Charles Tekverk.

All of the proceeds from the event will go toward Animal Humane New Mexico and their operations.

“We just love to get out here and see all the dogs, she likes to play with the other dogs, see all the people, smell and the smells so this was the perfect event for that,” said Justin.

