Animal Humane works to get more pets adopted in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Animal Humane of New Mexico has been rolling with the punches of animal overpopulation, low spay and neuter numbers, and other animal welfare issues since the 60s.

This past year was more of the same. But 2023 also came with some wins they hope to capitalize on in the new year.

KOB 4 sat down with leaders for a look at what’s going on behind the kennels.

“I think across the entire state and nationally, 2023 was a pretty difficult year in animal welfare,” said Val Wilson, executive director of Animal Humane New Mexico.

Wilson says they saw a 12% decrease in adoptions in New Mexico in 2023.

Pre-COVID-19, they adopted out about 4,000 pets per year. Last year, they adopted out about 2,700.

“Which really affected the number of pets that we can intake from other owners or other organizations, other shelters across the states,” said Wilson.

According to the shelter animal count, there was about a 5% decrease in adoptions nationally – but an 8% increase in intakes.

“We can attribute that likely to housing and financial insecurities for pet owners with the way the economy is right now, it’s difficult to be a pet owner when you don’t have enough resources,” Wilson said.

She says the national veterinary shortage isn’t helping either.

“Lack of veterinary care and affordable veterinary care is one of the biggest challenges,” said Wilson.

Wilson says 2023 had plenty of highlights too. Animal humane took in its 20,000 pet from overcrowded and underfunded shelters through Project Fetch.

It recently kicked off a fundraising campaign to help the next 20,000 pets.

“We hope that the community can help support us so that we can continue doing this amazing program for all homeless pets in New Mexico,” Wilson said.

The other outreach and resources they have to offer too.

“There are so many different ways that you can help animal shelters. Not necessarily just with adoption, but through volunteering through social media, sharing stories such as Angel here,” said Wilson.

Animal Humane has a $20,000 fundraising goal for Project Fetch. It is a managed admissions shelter, so they always work within their capacity.

Which means, the more you adopt, the more they can bring in from other overcrowded shelters.