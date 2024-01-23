Aniyah Augmon claims Mountain West Player of the Week

New Mexico's Aniyah Augmon earned Mountain West Player of the Week after the Lobos took down the top two teams in the conference -- Wyoming and the then-ranked No.25 UNLV.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — New Mexico’s Aniyah Augmon earned Mountain West Player of the Week after the Lobos took down the top two teams in the conference — Wyoming and the then-ranked No. 25 UNLV.

Augmon averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 steals, four assists, and 5.5 rebounds in those two victories. She also scored a career high of 22 points against Wyoming.

She also continues to make a mark in the conference as a whole. She’s averaging three steals a game and leading the conference with a total of 18.

Augmon has also scored in double figures in the six conference games the Lobos have played this season. New Mexico is back at The Pit Wednesday, Jan. 24 hosting Fresno State at 7 p.m.