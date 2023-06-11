Annual Pride Parade returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hundreds of people showed up for Albuquerque’s Annual Pride Parade Saturday. It was one of the biggest in recent years.

The parade was just one of the many pride events happening around Albuquerque this weekend. For many attendees, Saturday’s parade was a celebration of progress amidst an ongoing, national battle.

“We’ve worked very hard for our rights, and we’re very, we feel very strong about that. Right now we’re under attack.

More than 400 anti-LGBTQ bills have been filed in state legislatures across the country this year alone.

Saturday’s Pride Parade was the first since New Mexico’s state lawmakers passed new protections for the LGBTQ community. Most notably the Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Freedom Act.

“It’s incredible. It’s we’re a haven, we are a queer haven and everybody is loved here equally.

“We actually have a lot of people in our family that we know personally who feel very supported by our state.”

There was an extra show of support from political leaders like Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, state Rep. Pameyla Herndon, and U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich.

“I feel safe. I feel secure in those decisions that I voted for, and the people in place to pull them out.”

Unlike years past, Saturday’s Pride Parade did not end at the State Fairgrounds. The Annual Pride Fest was moved to Balloon Fiesta Park.