Another snow chance comes to western New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another chance of snow comes to western and central New Mexico, while eastern New Mexico will be nice, as we roll into Tuesday.

The snow will mainly be in the west, for places such as Cuba, Chama, Farmington and Gallup. Cuba and Chama each have a chance at 1-2 inches of snow while Farmington and Gallup will likely see lighter snow.

Some strong winds will come into New Mexico with the snow. Winds in some of the central mountains will linger into Wednesday.

A slight warmup is expected to end the week, especially in Roswell where temperatures could get to 70° by Friday.

