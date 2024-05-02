Anti-Gaza war protest closes Louisiana-Gibson entrance to Kirtland AFB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A protest against the war in Gaza on Thursday morning closed the Kirtland Air Force Base entrance at Gibson and Louisiana.

Protesters blocked the entrance and southbound Louisiana, just across from Gibson Boulevard.

This comes just days after protesters occupied the UNM Student Union Building for hours. They vouched for getting UNM to divest from Israel.

Protesters remained peaceful but were told to leave. After 30 minutes, police moved in and arrested 16 people.

Protests have occurred nationwide over the war in Gaza, notably at UCLA and Columbus University.

MORE: