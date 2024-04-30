Pro-Palestine protesters clash with police overnight at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police detained several people overnight during a clash with pro-Palestine protesters who occupied the UNM Student Union Building.

Protesters took to the SUB around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Like others on campuses across the U.S., they demanded universities divest from Israel over the war in Gaza, chanting “Viva Palestina…” Protesters consisted of not only students but also community members.

As this all began, officials sent a Lobo Alert to all students. Things remained peaceful throughout the night.

A video showed protesters confronting university president Garnett Stokes on campus, asking her to commit to divestment. Before police entered the building, the only other tense moment happened when a student confronted protest leaders, saying the SUB was a place to study.

Leaders with New Mexico State Police say they were asked to assist campus police with protesters. That happened around 9:30 p.m.

State Police showed up in tactical gear and gave protesters a 30-minute warning, saying they were trespassing. For students, they said they could face academic sanctions.

“If you don’t comply with those orders, you will be arrested and force may be used against you.”

Police then began moving in. Witnesses tell KOB 4 they entered the building through a loading deck.

After a brief standoff, police began tearing down tents. A KOB 4 photojournalist witnessed an officer tackling someone and arresting several people. They saw at least four people in handcuffs.

There is no word on how many people police detained.

Eventually, around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police began pushing people out of an exit on the east side of the building. They essentially created a bottleneck that forced protesters out.

We spoke to one protester who says he believes the response was excessive.

“We were very peacefully occupying the Student Union Building. And they came in in full riot gear with their batons out. They stood around for about 10 minutes, arrested some of our comrades, trampled over tents, trampled over tons of donated stuff that the community brought out for us,” the protester said.

We reached out to State Police and UNM for comments on everything that unfolded. We haven’t heard anything back from State Police but we are expecting a response from UNM at some point.

Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.