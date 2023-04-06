Apartment fire displaces residents in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An apartment fire injured a woman and displaced several people from a northeast Albuquerque complex overnight.

Around 3:06 a.m., Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire at the Sandia Vista Apartments, near Tramway and Copper. They arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a ground-floor apartment.

Crews quickly contained the fire to the apartment and helped all people and animals get out. One woman did suffer burns to her feet.

AFR reported the fire displaced four families, in total. Apartment management and Red Cross worked with the families to find accommodations.

AFR didn’t report any further injuries.