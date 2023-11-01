APD: 1 arrested for serious crash on southbound I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested a person accused of causing a crash that left one person injured overnight on Interstate 25.

Investigators say, around 2:15 a.m., a tan Lexus SUV was speeding southbound on I-25. The SUV rear-ended a black Cadillac, leaving the Cadillac with severe damage.

Officers and paramedics responded to the scene. Paramedics took the rear driver-side passenger in the Cadillac to the hospital in critical condition with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, officers pursued the driver of the Lexus as they allegedly ran away from the scene. Eventually, New Mexico State Police detained the driver and brought them back to the scene.

A search of the Lexus turned up open containers within the vehicle. Officers also said the driver appeared to be impaired and was screened for DWI.

Police then arrested them for leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily harm, great bodily harm by vehicle and having open containers.

Southbound Interstate 25 was closed between San Antonio and Jefferson for around two hours Wednesday morning while officers investigated the scene.

Officers are still investigating the crash.

